Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $4.06 on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 8,030,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,656. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

