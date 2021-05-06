Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 89,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,924. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

