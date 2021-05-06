Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $638.74

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 638.74 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 638 ($8.34). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.34), with a volume of 109,303 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 684 ($8.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 640.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 597.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

