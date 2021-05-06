SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $105.99

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €105.99 ($124.69) and traded as high as €117.08 ($137.74). SAP shares last traded at €112.74 ($132.64), with a volume of 3,430,206 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

Get SAP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €110.67 and a 200 day moving average of €105.99.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.