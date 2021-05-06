Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.02

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.89 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.93 ($0.05), with a volume of 9,011,587 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

