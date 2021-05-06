Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $157.73

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.73 and traded as low as $152.70. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $152.90, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

