Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $227,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after buying an additional 770,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $39.28. 63,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,069. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

