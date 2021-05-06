Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 48,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,069. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

