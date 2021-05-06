Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 383,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,541 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 10.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,069. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

