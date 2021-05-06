Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 129,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 255.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 185,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ remained flat at $$54.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,612. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19.

