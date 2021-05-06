Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.