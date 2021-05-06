Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 499.6% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.25. 22,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $62.39.

