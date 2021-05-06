Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.94 Million

Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $724.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $707.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.90 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $725.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,521,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,817. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.11.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

