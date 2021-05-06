SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.05.

SCPL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,909. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

