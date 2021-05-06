Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $46.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $36.90.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

