Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $155.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $149.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

EQGPF remained flat at $$107.80 during trading on Thursday. Equitable Group has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

