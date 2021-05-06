Scotiabank Increases Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$56.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Laurentian upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.94.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

TSE SJ opened at C$52.94 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$54.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.