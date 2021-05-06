Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Seaboard has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $85.71 on Thursday, hitting $3,785.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,212.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.34. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,624.50 and a 52-week high of $3,945.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

