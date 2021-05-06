Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

SEE traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

