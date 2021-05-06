Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Raised to $52.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

NYSE:SEE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $56.63. 39,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,491. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

