Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading 5.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.94. Approximately 4,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,206,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

