Seascape Capital Management Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Seascape Capital Management lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

