Seascape Capital Management Purchases 540 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $184.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.40. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

