Seascape Capital Management Purchases New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

STE stock opened at $209.43 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.51 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

