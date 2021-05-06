SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPNE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 191,764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

