SEC Newgate S.p.A. Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:SECN)

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (LON:SECN) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SECN opened at GBX 106.75 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. SEC Newgate has a 52 week low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.70 ($1.42).
About SEC Newgate
