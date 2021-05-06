Secured Income Fund Plc (SSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SSIF opened at GBX 59.90 ($0.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. Secured Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

