Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCTBF remained flat at $$17.20 on Thursday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

