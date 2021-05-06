Seele-N Price Tops $0.0100 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.61 or 0.00815577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00102479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.33 or 0.09067415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Seele-N is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

