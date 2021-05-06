Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.82

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 556032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

