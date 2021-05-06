SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SenesTech stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,347. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

