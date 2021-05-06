Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.