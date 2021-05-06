Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seres Therapeutics traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.08. 18,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 977,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.