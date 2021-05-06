Sessia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,800.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Sessia has a market cap of $568,326.64 and approximately $35,800.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00083475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.02 or 0.00823137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00102935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.26 or 0.09154707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

