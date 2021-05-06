Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $18.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 million and a P/E ratio of 221.60.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth $625,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

