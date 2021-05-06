Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 898,055 shares.The stock last traded at $83.77 and had previously closed at $95.23.

Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,874,098 shares of company stock valued at $267,667,308 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

