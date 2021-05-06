ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,688.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Dan Puckett sold 5,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $746,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total transaction of $153,829.39.

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $245,820.00.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $148.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.14.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

