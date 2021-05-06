Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 3.5% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,386.09.

Shopify stock traded down $30.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,090.01. 50,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,647. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $669.00 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.51, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,151.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1,142.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

