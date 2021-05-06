Short Interest in Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Expands By 22.2%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

