Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Drops By 16.7%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of CM opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,428,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

