Short Interest in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declines By 16.4%

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

