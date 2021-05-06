Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Decreases By 16.8%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.89 million, a PE ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

