Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Expands By 21.0%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 13,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iBio by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,517 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 245,561 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iBio alerts:

IBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of IBIO stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33. iBio has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.