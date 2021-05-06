Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Expands By 23.0%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,942,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 994,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,714,000 after acquiring an additional 655,314 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,226,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,658,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.86. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

