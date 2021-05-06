Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Drops By 14.7%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE PH opened at $315.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,561 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

