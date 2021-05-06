Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Grows By 22.3%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,794,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,492,038. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 245,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

