Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMEGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

