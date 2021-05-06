Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $528.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

