Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €57.00 by Berenberg Bank

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.00 ($49.41).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

