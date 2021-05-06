Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CAO Mark D. Mauldin Sells 157 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CAO Mark D. Mauldin sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $21,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,641.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

